WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $619,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

