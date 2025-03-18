Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,838,000 after buying an additional 173,058 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,027,000 after buying an additional 139,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.