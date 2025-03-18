Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. Sells 105,250 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. This represents a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 629,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
