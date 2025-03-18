Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Watts Water Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $143,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.