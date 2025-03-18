Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$625,200.00, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.

