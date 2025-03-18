Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IDE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 23,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

