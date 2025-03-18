Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 203,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.