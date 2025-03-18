Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 203,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
