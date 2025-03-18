Vestcor Inc Sells 71,088 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,088 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

