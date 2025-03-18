Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,964 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,091,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.