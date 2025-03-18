Vestcor Inc Invests $313,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

