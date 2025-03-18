Vestcor Inc Has $400,000 Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $361.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.88 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

