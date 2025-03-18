Vestcor Inc Grows Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 234.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,458,000. Amundi increased its stake in Hub Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 48,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.