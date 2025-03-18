Vestcor Inc Acquires Shares of 4,596 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NWE opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

