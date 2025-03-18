Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.0% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

