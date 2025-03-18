Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

