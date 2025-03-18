Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

