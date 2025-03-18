Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.