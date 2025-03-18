Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $98,418,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,696.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 274,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 226,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 119,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.