Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

