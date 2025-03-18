Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 407.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $315.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

