Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $379.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.39. The firm has a market cap of $376.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

