Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.57 and last traded at $73.53, with a volume of 4399629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,398 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 79,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 217,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

