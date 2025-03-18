Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 981,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

