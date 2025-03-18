Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

