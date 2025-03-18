VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,479,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,702 shares in the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,506,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,964,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,395,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

