Vameon (VON) Price Hits $0.0001

Vameon (VON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Vameon has traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vameon token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vameon has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $3.00 million worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vameon alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,704.66 or 1.00009199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vameon

Vameon’s genesis date was December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,528,168,673 tokens. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69. Vameon’s official website is vameon.com.

Buying and Selling Vameon

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 244,212,571,979.25330414 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00005297 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,256,336.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vameon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vameon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vameon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vameon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.