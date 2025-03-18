USDS (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00

USDS (USDS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $14.15 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDS token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDS Token Profile

USDS’s total supply is 8,424,391,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. USDS’s official website is sky.money.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 8,394,310,091.26659728. The last known price of USDS is 0.99977628 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $15,060,846.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

