United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31.

Increases Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

