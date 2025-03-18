Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.84. 2,179,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,476. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average of $240.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.