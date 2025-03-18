UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 2914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

UniCredit Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) by 331.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UniCredit were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

