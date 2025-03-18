Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

