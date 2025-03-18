Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.