Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance
Shares of VEEE stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.23.
About Twin Vee Powercats
