Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of VEEE stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.23.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

