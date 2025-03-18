TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SMIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 87.20 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,730. The stock has a market cap of £239.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.15).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

