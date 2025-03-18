Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ASTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of Astrana Health stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Astrana Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

