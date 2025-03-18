Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trio Petroleum alerts:

Trio Petroleum Trading Down 4.1 %

TPET stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 121,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. Trio Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -7.73.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.