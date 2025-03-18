Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Trimble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Trimble by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 74,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

