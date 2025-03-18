Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.14. 2,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Trident Acquisitions Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
