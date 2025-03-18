Tribe Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $165.77 million and approximately $57,170.86 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,190.52 or 0.99457319 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Tribe
Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,425,158 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.
Tribe Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
