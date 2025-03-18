Tribe Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $165.77 million and approximately $57,170.86 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,425,158 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

