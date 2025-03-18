Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRVI shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

