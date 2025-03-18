Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

