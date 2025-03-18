Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,342.45. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,094 shares of company stock valued at $191,807. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

