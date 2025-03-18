Top Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – March 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, Chevron, Eaton, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies that produce goods used in construction, manufacturing, or other industrial applications. These companies, often involved in producing machinery, equipment, and raw materials, tend to be cyclical and are closely tied to the overall health of the economy and industrial production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.98. 99,883,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.54. 25,878,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,375,427. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $919.42 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.68.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,604,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173,168. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,154. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.97.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,670,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.53. 3,316,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,252. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.44. 1,744,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.54 and its 200-day moving average is $559.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

