Top Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Nexstar Media Group are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that operate primarily in the digital media landscape, including sectors like online advertising, streaming platforms, social media networks, and digital content creation. These stocks are often sought after for their growth potential as technological advancements transform consumer habits and media consumption patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.24. 20,429,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,851,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.03. 1,319,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,913. Adobe has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.46. 434,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,184. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.45. 192,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $146.04 and a one year high of $191.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Read More