Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – March 15th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bit Origin, Cellebrite DI, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that operate in or are closely tied to the digital currency and blockchain technology sectors. These stocks can belong to firms involved in cryptocurrency mining, trading, software development, or financial services, allowing investors to indirectly participate in the growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,694,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,570,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 3,701,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bit Origin (BTOG)

NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 90,365,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.53. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 22,417,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,999,196. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Featured Articles