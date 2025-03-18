Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $29.01 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 112,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in AerCap by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

