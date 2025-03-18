Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

