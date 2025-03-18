Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD stock opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.94 and a 52 week high of $279.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

