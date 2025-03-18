Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,103 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

