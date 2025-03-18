Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,935 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VRT opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.